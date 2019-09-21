Saturday evening was a night of music, beer and all things German for Aiken's annual Oktoberfest.
A large crowd filled Newberry Street in downtown Aiken for the event, which began around 6 p.m. and lasted well into the evening. Those attending the festival had a chance to show off and celebrate their heritage by dressing up in traditional German clothes, such as lederhosen – leather breeches with suspenders.
Andrea Cerofolini and Cecilia Lezzani were one such couple.
Cerofolini said they weren't from Germany, but they did live "right on the border" in neighboring Austria.
"This is actually from Austria," Cerofolini said of his outfit.
The couple recently purchased farm in Aiken, which they are converting to an Italian restaurant.
"I'm happy to see other people enjoying the food and festivities," Cerofolini.
Greg and Lynn Hall were attending Oktoberfest for the second year. For them, the event is a warm-up for Oktoberfest in Vienna.
"My mother is German," Lynn Hall said. "That's why I have this dress. The hat is actually from my grandmother."
Saturday's celebration was the seventh annual Oktoberfest in Aiken. The event is put on by the Aiken Downtown Development Association and Aiken Oktoberfest.
The Foothills Oompah Band, which has previously performed during Oktoberfest, returned this year to play German music for the crowd. There were also several local vendors, including some selling authentic German food.
The event is family-friendly, but the beer selection is what some people really get excited about.
"They added a better list of German beer a couple years back," said Bret Meager, who has attended several previous Oktoberfest events in Aiken. "It's a great thing to come out to and just grab a drink with your friends. It's always a good time."