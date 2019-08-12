Leaders in Woodside Plantation have asked the Aiken City Council to postpone a discussion and vote on an ordinance that would, among other things, enable a deer cull in the gated community that many residents have advocated for.
Mary Shultz, the Woodside Plantation Property Owners Association president, emailed City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh on Monday requesting the matter be continued until early September.
Shultz that afternoon, speaking to the Aiken Standard, said it was because they needed "more time to prepare" related materials.
City Council is scheduled Monday night to handle the first reading of an ordinance that would update city code to allow guns to be shot within city limits if used for authorized wildlife culls. The item could be stricken from the agenda if City Council so chooses. That choice will be made at the beginning of the 7 p.m. meeting.
Woodside Plantation earlier this year voted in favor of killing and harvesting, thus removing, deer in the area. The vote was done via mail-in referendum. It passed by roughly 600 votes.
Residents there have often complained of deer overpopulation and related property damage, according to City Council documents. A deer-spotting survey conducted last year culminated in a succinct report stating there was a "high" level of deer throughout the gated community.
Thinning the herd, though, has proven highly controversial on social media.
Wildlife management practices are backed by state law, and similar deer culls have been done throughout the Lowcountry. Aiken Department of Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco and city attorney Gary Smith have signed off on the code-amending language, City Council documents state.
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources has a 12-point urban deer management guideline document available online.