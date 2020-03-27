The South Carolina Department of Transportation will begin investigating the cause of a hole in South Boundary Avenue.
South Boundary Avenue from Whiskey Road to Newberry Street has been closed to since traffic last week as state and city crews look into a hole that had developed in the roadway.
Mike Pryzbylowicz, acting director of Engineering and Utilities, said the issue appears to be related to stormwater according to SCDOT.
South Boundary is a state-owned road.
Pryzbylowicz could not give a date as to when the road would be reopened.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, SCDOT has cut back on staff but is continuing normal operations, according to the SCDOT website.
SCDOT officials involved in the project could not be reached for comment.