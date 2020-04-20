One of downtown Aiken's busiest streets had an unwelcome surprise Monday morning, in the form of a red oak tree that fell just south of Park Avenue in front of No. 10 Downing Street.
The decades-old oak was uprooted and brought down a power line, completely blocking the southbound lane and also blocking most of the northbound lane. City crews responded within a few minutes to begin removing the tons of remains with chainsaws and a wood chipper, and the Aiken Department of Public Safety set up roadblocks at the top and bottom of the hill.
Removal of the tree is expected to be complete this afternoon. Aaron Campbell, the city horticulturist and arborist, counted the tree's rings and estimated it to be about 70 years old.