A manager at the Plant Vogtle construction site in Georgia violated employee protection rules by having a worker removed from the site knowing the person had previously raised numerous safety concerns, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has concluded.
The commission on Monday issued Thomas Saunders a confirmatory order, a document detailing commitments made during a mediated settlement. Saunders was a contracts and procurement director for construction.
Between 2014 and 2015, a mechanical planner at Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4, the reactors under construction in Waynesboro, Georgia, raised safety-related welding concerns, according to the 11-page order.
The mechanical planner returned to Plant Vogtle in 2017. Saunders had the planner removed from the site on July 13, 2017, according to the order.
"At the time he had the mechanical planner removed, Mr. Saunders was aware that the mechanical planner had engaged in protected activity by raising numerous safety-related welding and module fit-up concerns," it reads.
The planner's employment was ended July 14, 2017.
Saunders, the manager, has since acknowledged employee protections were violated, according to the order.
Plant Vogtle joint owner Georgia Power on Wednesday provided a statement on the matter to the Aiken Standard.
"The alleged violations involved the release of a contractor employee from the project in July 2017," the statement reads in part. "A former Southern Nuclear employee participated in a mediation with NRC and has resolved the issue without the issuance of a notice of violation. Southern Nuclear is committed to a safety conscious work environment where employees feel free to raise technical or quality concerns without fear of reprisal."
Plant Vogtle is about an hour's drive south from Aiken. It's home to two operating nuclear reactors, and two that are currently being built.
Units 3 and 4 are expected to come online in the approaching years, though the timeline and related spending have come under repeated scrutiny.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission, an independent agency , issued construction and operating licenses for the tandem project in 2012.