Bob Brookshire, a prominent Republican in Aiken, is encouraging fellow GOP supporters to vote in South Carolina's Democratic presidential primary next weekend.

It's an effort, he explained, that could help the sitting president in the long run and deal a significant electoral blow to the opposing party.

Brookshire, the Aiken County Republican Party chairman, in a recent Aiken Standard letter to the editor offered some "personal advice": Republicans should vote "for your choice of the worst Democratic candidate and wear an American flag pendant to show you are a proud Republican."

Brookshire on Friday – eight days before first-in-the-South voting – said he stands by his letter, emphasizing he wrote it from a personal, not party official, perspective.

"I still want the country to come out as the winner of this," he said. For him, that translates to reelecting President Donald Trump.

South Carolina has open primaries, meaning a voter does not have to be a registered Democrat to cast a ballot in the Democratic contest. Polls will be open statewide 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 29.

Aiken County Democratic Party Chairman Harold Crawford Jr. on Friday, reacting to Brookshire's letter, said, "Have at it." Neither he nor Aiken County Democratic Party Second Vice Chair Ann Willbrand sees Republican participation as a threat.

"I feel that any one of our candidates is better than that idiot in the White House now," Crawford said. "I think they have more of a moral compass than he does."

No Republican presidential primary will be held in South Carolina this year. Brookshire's letter said that was for "several valid reasons."

Brookshire, who believes Trump's election was an "act of God," plans to vote for what he described as the weakest Democratic candidate. Exactly who that is, he said Friday, is not clear, even after watching the latest debate.

His letter, though, suggests nominating a "Democratic socialist" would make "defeat even easier" – a likely hit on U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Sanders fell short of the Democratic nomination in 2016. The senator this election cycle has experienced a groundswell of support, coming out on top in New Hampshire earlier this month.

In the latest Winthrop University poll, 19% of those surveyed said they would support Sanders later this month.

Brookshire has heard from fellow Republicans who argue their bloc should not participate in the approaching primary. He's also heard the other side.

"I've had other friends say they are going to vote in the Democratic primary even though they are Republicans," Brookshire said, adding, "I would encourage everyone to vote."

Aiken Republican Club President John Massie said Friday he would not be voting in the Democratic primary: "I just personally made the decision not to do it."

Crossover voting isn't encouraged by the S.C. Republican Party.

"They can do whatever they want to do, as far as that's concerned," Crawford said.

Brookshire himself supports closing the Palmetto State's partisan primaries.