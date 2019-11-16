Ever heard of downward dog? If you're familiar with yoga, probably.

But downward cat? Maybe not so much.

Cats on the Mat, a yoga class with a flurry of cats and kittens, was held at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare in Aiken, Saturday.

The class began at 11 a.m. Lots of people showed up that blustery morning, yoga mats in hand.

"Please bring your own mat," reads an event description. "We'll provide the cats."

The class was led by Sarah Acord, the owner of Aiken Yoga in the downtown area.

Acord described the Saturday seminar as standard yoga – but with feline friends scampering about. She said animals act in the moment, and they encourage participants to maintain that frame of mind, as well.

As the class progressed and tranquil music blanketed the room, cats meowed and purred, hissed and rubbed. Some were scooped up and snuggled – Acord encouraged that – and some were more than happy to swipe at a loose shoelace or hair tie.

The SPCA Albrecht Center, 199 Willow Run Road, is home to dozens of cats and dogs up for adoption. More information can be found online: letlovelive.org.