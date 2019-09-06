Aiken County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford on Friday morning issued a statement regarding his jolting resignation, describing the situation as "not an ideal circumstance," but one within the governing school board's "scope of responsibility."

"I wish our One Team family all the best in the future and look forward to celebrating Aiken County Public Schools' continued success," reads Alford's succinct statement, which was distributed by the school district.

The Aiken County School Board late Thursday night voted to accept Alford's resignation during a special-called meeting. The vote was not unanimous, and two School Board members — Ahmed Samaha and Tad Barber — immediately stepped down after the vote. A third, Rosemary English, said she would depart in the near future.

Board members did not field interviews Thursday night, as was previously reported by the Aiken Standard.

A Friday statement from the School Board said an "amicable resolution" had been found between the district and the soon-to-be-gone superintendent. Alford will seek "other career opportunities," the board said in its three-sentence message.

Alford, whose resignation is effective Sept. 13, described his time with Aiken County schools as the highest honor of his professional career. In the Friday statement, the School Board said Alford displayed "excellent leadership and performance."

"We have not always agreed on every issue, and I certainly would never expect us to do so, but I have made every effort possible to hear the thoughts and concerns of each board member while considering the important decisions for our organization," Alford's statement reads. It continues, "I am confident that our employees will carry on with the same excellence they have displayed during my tenure as superintendent with whoever is selected as the district's future leader."

The decision to accept Alford's resignation followed a three-hour closed-door meeting. Alford did not attend.

Rumors regarding his leave have since swirled, with social media threads generating dozens and dozens of comments.

The Aiken County School Board voted to hire Alford on June 30, 2015. That decision was unanimous.

Check back with Aiken Standard for updates as this is a developing story.