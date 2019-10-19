A motor vehicle crash Saturday on I-20 has claimed the life of a 57-year-old woman.
Catherine K. O’Horo, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to an accident that occurred around 11:25 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 18 on I-20.
O’Horo was traveling eastbound in a 2002 4-door Honda when she lost control of her vehicle while trying to avoid an object in the road, according to a release from Corporal Judd Jones, the community outreach coordinator with S.C. Highway Patrol.
The vehicle ran off the right side of the interstate and struck a tree, according to a release from the coroner’s office. O’Horo died of blunt force injuries.
She was wearing a seatbelt, Ables said.
Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.
Toxicology is pending.