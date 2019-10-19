single vehicle crash (copy)


A motor vehicle crash Saturday on I-20 has claimed the life of a 57-year-old woman.

Catherine K. O’Horo, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to an accident that occurred around 11:25 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 18 on I-20.

O’Horo was traveling eastbound in a 2002 4-door Honda when she lost control of her vehicle while trying to avoid an object in the road, according to a release from Corporal Judd Jones, the community outreach coordinator with S.C. Highway Patrol.

The vehicle ran off the right side of the interstate and struck a tree, according to a release from the coroner’s office. O’Horo died of blunt force injuries.

She was wearing a seatbelt, Ables said.

Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.

Toxicology is pending.

