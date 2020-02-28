NORTH AUGUSTA — Black and minority voters are often cited as the reason South Carolina’s first in the South primary is so important, and on Thursday evening, black history and Saturday’s primary were intertwined .
The North Augusta Democratic Club held its fifth annual black history program, rounding out a month dedicated to celebrating black history and the role black people have had in shaping the United States.
The club invited Democratic presidential candidates to attend the event, and a handful of surrogates spoke on behalf of Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Joe Biden and Tom Steyer.
Ida Weston, president of the club, said the presidential election is “very, very important.”
“When we go Saturday to the booths, we’re going to decide – South Carolina is going to help decide – who is best to defeat the present administration, 45. And it is important that we make informed decisions, and that’s why we invited the candidates to come out so they can give their take and see who best fits your needs,” Weston said.
One of those surrogates was Anika Noni Rose, an actress known for her performance in "Dreamgirls" and as the voice of Tiana in “Princess and the Frog,” spoke on behalf of Warren’s campaign.
She said it’s important to campaign in smaller towns like North Augusta “to let people know they’re not forgotten, that their issues still matter. It is important to me to let my people know that I am invested in this woman because I know she is invested in me, and she is invested in us.”
S.C. Sen. John Scott, D-Richland, spoke on behalf of Steyer, and presented a check for $1,000 to the club from the campaign.
“I just want to share some of the wonderful things he’s doing, and also hoping that people will support Tom as he continues to make this country what it needs to be and be able to share with folks that we’re all one United States of America and we can live together and grow together,” Scott said.
Also campaigning on behalf of the presidential candidates were Dan Nelson for Klobuchar and Dr. Janet Evelyn for Buttigieg. S.C. Rep Bill Clyburn spoke at the event in favor of Biden.
Other speakers, including Aiken City Council members Gail Diggs and Lessie Price, urged attendees to vote in the primary.
Price, first vice chair of the S.C. Democratic Party, said the No. 1 thing she is concerned about is making sure people turn out.
“If there’s a little bit of rain, don’t let it stop you from going to the polls. Every candidate that is running, no matter who you’re for, needs your vote. And you need to be sharing how important it is to your neighbors, you friends, your church family. It’s just so important; this is a critical time for South Carolina.”
Adair Ford Boroughs, who is running against U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson to represent South Carolina's Second District, also stumped at the event.
The event was held at Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry in North Augusta.