A North Augusta woman was charged Aug. 21 following an assault toward a 16-year-old girl on Aug. 16.
Stephanie Shirey, 37, was charged with legal custodian, unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, according to jail records.
Lt. Tim Thornton, with North Augusta Public Safety, said Jonathan Shirey, Stephanie's husband, is a person of interest in this case and NADPS is trying to contact him.
A Department of Social Services employee told police she was contacted by school administration after a child arrived to school with a black eye and a busted lip, according to a NADPS incident report.
According to the report, the victim told police Jonathan Shirey struck her in the head several times with an open hand and closed fist.
The victim reported the altercation stemmed from a verbal argument that started because the victim was offered an opportunity to apply for a theatre production position but was told no by Jonathan and Stephanie.
Jonathan and Stephanie were drinking during the incident, according to the incident report.
The victim also told police Jonathan choked the victim four different times and continued to call her derogatory names.
Officers made contact with Jonathan and Stephanie Shirey, according to the report.
Jonathan told police he slapped the victim once after the victim was "disrespectful and began to talk back," the report states.
Both Jonathan and Stephanie made separate comments about Jonathan's actions going too far, according to the report.
Stephanie was arrested and held at the Aiken County detention center; she was issued a $5,000 surety bond.