A North Augusta woman was charged Monday with pointing a gun at apartment neighbors after a dispute over a toy car in the apartment's common area.
Jonkerria Edreeka Howard, 23, of North Augusta was charged with three counts of pointing and presenting firearms at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and burglary first degree.
The three victims involved told police Howard pointed a gun at the victims after a dispute involving an electric toy car, owned by Howard, was taken from a common area in the apartment, according to a North Augusta Public Safety incident report.
A victim told police Howard was upset with one of the victims, who also serves as the apartment's assistant property manager, who threw Howard's electric toy car into the dumpster after it sat at the top of the apartment's stairwell for several weeks, according to the report.
One of the victims told police Howard and an unknown male suspect forced their way into the apartment where Howard then removed a handgun from the other suspect's pocket and pointed the gun at all the victims, according to the report.
The assistant property manager told police she advised Howard several times in the past weeks to remove the car from the common area or it would be thrown away, the report reads.
Howard and the unknown male suspect fled the scene prior to NADPS arrival.
Howard was charged Monday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where she was currently being held as of Monday morning.