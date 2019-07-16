A North Augusta woman was charged Saturday in connection with a reported stabbing incident involving another woman at an apartment complex on Swiss Court.
Tandricka Wallace, 29, of the 800 block of Groves Boulevard, is charged with first-degree assault and battery, according to jail records.
North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers responded around 10:50 p.m. Friday to the apartment complex after receiving a report of a stabbing, according to the report.
Investigators made contact with the victim, who had been stabbed in her left arm.
Outside the victim came into contact with Wallace, who was reportedly with her three children, and she initiated an altercation with the victim. During the struggle, Wallace allegedly pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim, the report said.
During questioning, Wallace claimed the victim confronted her first and she had to stab her in self-defense, police reported.
Officers located the knife in a grassy area about 50 yards from the apartment.
Wallace was arrested and taken to the Aiken County detention center, where she was still being held Tuesday morning.
A Department of Social Services official was called to the scene to take custody of Wallace's three young children.