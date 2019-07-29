A North Augusta woman was charged Saturday in connection with a shooting incident that occurred off H and H Street.
Lachandra Gartrell, 35, of North Augusta was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, attempted murder and burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree, according to jail records.
According to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report, deputies responded to the shooting incident on July 22.
Deputies reported that Gartrell and two other subjects followed the victim into his home.
The victim told deputies he locked his bedroom door to get away from the intruders but one of the subjects kicked in his bedroom door and pointed a small pistol at him and fired it.
The bullet missed the victim and struck a window in the room, the report reads. Gartrell and the two other subjects fled the scene.
The victim reported he knew the subjects from having a previous relationship with Gartrell.
Gartrell is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center as of Monday, according to jail reports.