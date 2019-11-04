A North Augusta woman was charged Nov. 1 in connection with an Aiken home invasion that occurred in October.
Charlene Michelle Harshaw, 28, of North Augusta was charged with grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, burglary first degree and armed robbery, according to jail records.
Deputies responded to a home off Reynolds Pond Road in reference to a home invasion on Oct. 11, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
Deputies were told one of the victims, who was 81-years-old, was speaking to an unknown individual who forced entry into the home, according to the report.
Victims reported a second individual was posted at the front door, and a third suspect – later identified as Harshaw – was standing outside, according to the report.
Victims told deputies the first suspect was bearing a handgun and demanded money, the report states.
According to the report, the suspects stole money, 20 vehicle titles and a wallet.
Harshaw was being held at the Aiken County detention center as of Monday afternoon.
Harshaw was denied bond, according to the detention center.