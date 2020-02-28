Two North Augusta teens are facing charges for allegedly breaking into a home and threatening to shoot a victim before assaulting him.
Gaberiel Lee Brown, 17, and Sherman Hope Lane Beam, 18, of North Augusta were both charged with first degree burglary and first degree assault and battery, according to jail records.
Beam was also charged with malicious injury to animals, personal property injury valued at $2,000 or less.
Deputies spoke with a victim in regards to a burglary and assault that occurred on Duncan Road the afternoon of Feb. 10, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The victim reported he was asleep at his brothers house alone when we woke up and saw four suspects, allegedly including Brown and Beam, entering the home through a window, the report states
The victim told deputies one of the suspects pulled out a gun and put it on his head.
Another suspect removed his belt and began beating the victim with it, the report states.
The suspects passed the gun around and took turns beating the victim while another suspect recorded the incident, according to the report.
The victim reported the suspects also vandalized the home while the assault took place.
The suspects left in an unknown vehicle, and the victim walked to his mother's house to call law enforcement.
Brown and Beam were charged Wednesday and were taken to the Aiken County detention center where both were being held as of Friday.