TR Sales Plantation, a real estate developer in North Augusta, has paid $27,959 in back wages to eight employees for overtime violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division investigators found that TR Sales Plantation paid a straight-time hourly rate to employees, regardless of the number of hours they worked, according to a news release by the U.S. Department of Labor.
This resulted in an overtime violation when the employer failed to pay overtime to employees when they worked more than 40 hours in the workweek, the news release states. In addition, the investigation found that TR Sales Plantation violated the record-keeping provision of the FLSA.
“The results of this investigation should serve as an opportunity for other employers in this industry to examine their pay practices to ensure that they comply with federal law,” Wage and Hour District Director Jamie Benefiel said. “The U.S. Department of Labor encourages all employers and employees to contact us with any questions they may have and to make use of the valuable resources we provide to help them understand their rights and obligations under the law. Violations like those found in this case can be avoided.”