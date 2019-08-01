The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is urging drivers to be cautious following reports that someone – not a police officer – is pulling people over in the North Augusta area.
Public Safety on Facebook said "several vehicles" have been stopped by a black Ford Explorer with blue lights. The driver is a black man with a beard, according to Public Safety Lt. Luke Sherman.
North Augusta Public Safety said it does not have a black Ford Explorer, and no officer matches that description. Beards are not allowed "on patrol," North Augusta Public Safety wrote on Facebook, responding to people's questions.
The most recent stop happened Thursday around 12:30 p.m. near Fairview Avenue in North Augusta, Sherman said.
"As a safety measure, turn on your flashers, slow speed and call dispatch if you (feel) uncomfortable," the department wrote on Facebook. "Also, find a well lit public parking if you feel uncomfortable."
North Augusta Public Safety can be reached at 803-279-2121.