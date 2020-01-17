The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is warning residents of scam calls using the same number as the department's dispatch number.
On Friday, Public Safety announced that the department's dispatch number has been cloned and citizens should beware of suspicious calls from the number.
Public Safety's dispatch number is (803) 279-2121.
"If you receive a call from this number and are asked for personal information, there is a possibility it is not Public Safety," the department posted on its Facebook page.
If a resident suspects that this a scam call, Public Safety urges call recipients to hang up and call Public Safety back.
Police also ask those who receive the scam call to get the person's name and information to confirm it is Public Safety calling.