North Augusta Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday it has contracted with CodeRED to provide emergency notification services to the community.
The system is a high-speed emergency notification service provided by On Solve, based in Ormond Beach, Florida.
CodeRED was selected by public safety following an extensive evaluation of mass emergency alerting systems. The system was selected for its reliability and accuracy as well as the system's widespread use across North America.
CodeRED will allow NADPS to communicate with residents and personnel through telephone calls, text messages, emails, posts to social media and mobile app messages to inform residents of emergencies, according to a news release .
“CodeRED's robust system will provide North Augusta Public Safety officials with a reliable, easy-to use technology to enhance our emergency preparedness plans," Chief John Thomas said. "We anticipate using the system to notify residents of fires, road blockages, missing children, etc."
Public safety officials across the U.S. have credited CodeRED notifications for saving lives, including locating missing children, apprehending wanted criminals and issuing timely evacuations, according to the release.
North Augusta Public Safety also purchased the CodeRED Weather Warning system which will deliver phone calls, text messages and emails to registered residents and businesses within the direct path of severe weather.
To sign up, residents living within North Augusta can visit www.onsolve.com and enroll using their cellphone numbers, text and email addresses.