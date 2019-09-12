The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is searching for a suspect who allegedly committed a financial fraud transaction at a North Augusta Lowe's.
The suspect allegedly made purchases at the Lowe's for over $1,000, according to an NADPS Facebook post Thursday morning.
The Aiken Standard has reached out to NADPS, but information is limited on the suspect at this time.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact NADPS at 803-279-2121.
