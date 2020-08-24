Police are continuing to follow leads and believe they are close to naming the suspect responsible for a shooting in North Augusta that left one man injured Saturday.
The North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to a shooting Saturday morning in the area of Chalet North Court.
A male victim was shot twice, once in the arm and once in the eye, Lt. Luke Sherman with North Augusta Public Safety said Monday.
The victim is expected to recover, authorities said.
Public Safety reports it has a suspect but is not releasing the identity at this time.
Check back with the Aiken Standard for updates on this story.