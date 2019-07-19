North Augusta Planning Commission recommended a rezoning and site plan approval for new housing in the city during their meeting Thursday.
First, Commission unanimously recommended rezoning a portion of land on River Oak Drive from Critical Area to large lot, single-family residential zoning.
An application from Margaret B. Copenhaver to rezone nearly 31.5 acres of land was amended to a smaller area after the applicant's representative presented an amended map that would only rezone a portion of the land. Commission recommended approval of the amended map.
Commission also unanimously recommended approval of a major subdivision preliminary plat for Austin Heights, located off Austin Graybill Road. The subdivision is around 67.8 acres and includes 151 units. Commission also approved two waivers for the subdivision that would allow the block length to be longer and the pavement width of the road to be thinner.
Commission also considered an application from AIK Partners for three waivers for Stowaway Storage, a self-storage facility. Two of the waivers, regarding perimeter landscaping and a landscape buffer, were tabled at the meeting until more documentation could be provided. Consideration of the site plan for the storage facility was also tabled. Commission did however approve a waiver regarding parking for the location.
Planning Commission chair Briton Williams and member Len Carter were each absent for the meeting and did not vote.