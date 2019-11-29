A North Augusta who man drowned Thanksgiving Day in Edgefield County has been identified.
Andre Johnson, 39, was the victim, according to the Edgefield County coroner's office.
According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Johnson was spotted around 5 p.m. Thursday in the water attempting to swim.
Edgefield County 911 received a call and responded, and the state's DNR was also notified. The Dive Team began its search Friday morning and recovered the body around 8:50 a.m., according to a DNR spokesman.
Johnson was fishing, according to a family member, and his boat was found at the scene. He was not wearing a life jacket when his body was recovered, the DNR spokesman said.
The state DNR is investigating the incident as a boating accident.
An autopsy will be performed Monday in Newberry, according to the coroner's office.