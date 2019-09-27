NORTH AUGUSTA — David Huskey, as an industrial hygienist at the Savannah River Site, has spent decades focusing on chemistry, dealing with such hazards as mercury and silica.
During the past year, he's also been emphasizing the proper balance of carbohydrates, protein and fat as they relate to top-level fitness.
Huskey, at age 50, is on track to participate in a full-scale Ironman triathlon, set for Oct. 13 in and around Louisville, Kentucky, and one of his training events is set for this weekend, in the form of Augusta's half-Ironman, to be held Sunday.
"This year, I'm on a relay team, and I'll be doing the bike portion," he said. "It's a 56-mile bike ride."
Huskey, who described himself as an average bicyclist, said his teammates are to be two Augusta residents: one will handle the opening swim, covering a 1.1-mile distance in the Savannah River, and one is set to run the closing segment, which is 13.1 miles .
The entire event is familiar to Huskey, as he has completed it twice as a solo participant. This time, he is hoping to cover the bicycle portion in about three hours, riding a Felt B12, made especially for triathlon use.
The Kentucky challenge, Huskey's first full Ironman, is to include a 2.4-mile swim in the Ohio River, a 112-mile bike ride through Louisville and the neighboring town of La Grange; and a 26.1-mile run along the Ohio River.
"I'm very excited, and there's definitely some nerves," Huskey said.
He has been training by way of the Greeneway, for running, and Fort Gordon, for bicycling. His swim workouts have mostly been in the Savannah River and occasionally in Thurmond Lake.
Huskey, whose birthday is Nov. 13, said his participation in the event is coming by way of a birthday gift – "a total surprise" – from his wife, Kathy Huskey, and his brother-in-law, Jeff Spires, who is also participating in Sunday's event in Augusta. They registered him for the event, and Huskey responded by ramping up his fitness regimen.
Huskey's background in sports goes back to at least his teen years, as he played football (as a wide receiver and punter) and baseball (outfielder) at North Augusta High and went on to play football at Newberry College.
The past few months for him have included five bicycle rides of 100 miles or more. Those rides would be followed by a run of several miles. Swimming, during the warmer months, has been mostly on Tuesdays and Thursdays, in a team-training program.
"He's an absolute beast for a 50-year-old," one of Huskey's friends noted.
He confirmed that the Louisville geography will be new to him.
"I've never been there before," he said. "The only thing I've seen is some YouTube videos of the swim course and the bike course. The run course is new this year."
As for Augusta, the first starters are to begin at 7:30 p.m. Spectators, for the swim portion, "can access the swim start via the top level of Riverwalk, the ramp at 6th Street next to the train bridge or at 5th Street," according to the event's website.
The 5th Street Bridge is open for spectators, but no spectators are allowed on the train bridge.
The transition area leading into the bike portion is near the Augusta Rowing Club, and spectators for the run portion "will be able to easily navigate the two-loop run course through the streets of downtown Augusta," according to the website.