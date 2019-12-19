A North Augusta man was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to an assault, carjacking and kidnapping incident that took place in June 2017.
Christopher Harmon of North Augusta was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, carjacking and kidnapping, according to the Aiken County detention center.
On June 8, 2017, the victim was pumping gas at the High Power gas station on Ascauga Lake Road at approximately 1:30 a.m., Ashley Hammack from the solicitor’s office said in an email.
When the victim reentered her vehicle, the defendant was sitting in the front passenger seat, where he threatened to harm her unless she complied with his demands.
The defendant then directed the victim to drive to a field near Fairview Avenue in Belvedere, Hammack said.
When the victim attempted to flee from the vehicle, the defendant restrained her by pulling her arms behind her, injuring her wrist, and proceeded to rape her.
He then struck her multiple times with a closed fist and sexually assaulted her again before running into the field, Hammack said.
The victim underwent a sexual assault examination at the hospital, and DNA obtained from swabs from that sexual assault kit identified the defendant as her attacker.
The victim also identified the defendant from a photo lineup.
The defendant pleaded guilty to all three charges, and Judge DeAndrea Benjamin sentenced him to 20 years, Hammack said.
Harmon is required to register as a sex offender for life, and he will be evaluated as a potential sexually violent predator before his release from the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Hammack said.