A deadly crash on Pine Log Road between a concrete truck and vehicle claimed the life of a North Augusta man Friday.
Richard C. Vaz, 30, of North Augusta was pronounced dead at 12:41 p.m. at Augusta University Medical Center, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.
The crash occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Pine Log and Piney Heights Road in Warrenville, Ables said.
The driver was traveling up Piney Heights Road and turned north onto Pine Log Road in the path of a cement truck that was traveling south on Pine Log Road, Ables said.
Vaz was the restrained driver and sole occupant of his 2002 Mercury four-door, Ables said.
The victim died of blunt-force injuries and toxicology analysis is pending.
The Aiken County Coroner's Office along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.