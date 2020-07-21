A North Augusta man is facing multiple criminal sexual conduct charges that stem from a reported incident in May.
Henry David Williams, 49, of North Augusta was charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct, and criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt, according to jail records.
An incident report by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety states an officer met with two juvenile victims at Public Safety Headquarters regarding a past sexual assault.
Both female victims alleged the suspect has been sexually assaulting them and that the suspect would threaten them if they refused his advances, according to the report.
Williams was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Tuesday afternoon.