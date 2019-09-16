Kenneth Demar McKie, of North Augusta, is facing multiple charges after an argument over a card game turned violent.
McKie is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of armed robbery.
According to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, McKie was playing a card game and consuming alcoholic beverages with two victims at a residence on Todd Avenue on Sept. 14 when the shooting occurred.
The two victims told deputies that McKie attempted to steal the money from the card game because he was feeling "petty" about losing. One victim, the owner of the residence, brandished a kitchen knife and told McKie not to steal anything from his home.
Victims told deputies McKie then drew a pistol and attempted to rob them. McKie allegedly fired one round at the victim holding the knife, inflicting a non-fatal gunshot wound on his arm. According to the report, the victim who suffered the gunshot wound was attempting to flee the residence when he was injured.
McKie, who was sitting in a vehicle in front of the residence when deputies arrived, told police he had used his firearm in self-defense. According to the report, he stated the firearm went off accidentally.
Deputies searched McKie's vehicle and found his firearm, along with a shell casing from a recently fired round. They also discovered a knife in the vehicle with blood residue on it.
McKie was observed to have several superficial cuts on his left forearm, according to the incident report. Deputies did not observe any blood residue on the knives inside the residence, including the knife the one victim claimed to have brandished during the incident.
McKie was arrested and booked to the Aiken County detention center.