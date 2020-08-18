A North Augusta man was arrested Monday on rape and incest charges in Richmond County, Georgia.
Roberto Ayala Figueroa, 54, of North Augusta was charged with incest, aggravated child molestation and rape, according to Richmond County jail records.
Arrest warrants state the suspect raped a victim related to him in December 2018.
The suspect is also charged with molesting a juvenile victim in March 2017, arrest warrants state.
Figueroa was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor in Aiken County on Feb. 14.
He was released from the Aiken County detention center on May 7 and issued a $15,000 bond.
Under bond conditions, Figueroa was ordered not to have contact with the victim and would be subject to house arrest with electronic monitoring and was able leave for work, doctor's appointments and meetings with his attorney, Aiken County court records show.
Aiken County court records further show that a fugitive warrant was issued for the suspect on Aug. 16.
Figueroa was being held in the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta as of Tuesday afternoon.