A North Augusta man was charged Saturday with allegedly assaulting a child while intoxicated.
Ryan Russell Webster, 41, of North Augusta was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person and public intoxication, according to jail records.
On Saturday, police responded to a North Augusta residence in reference to an assault on an 8-year-old child, according to an incident report from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.
The complainant told police Webster was at her residence drinking beer with her husband when he began playing with her son.
The complainant said the suspect had turned the juvenile upside down and struck his thighs with a closed fist several times, the report states.
The child allegedly began to cry and asked the suspect to stop.
The complainant told police the child told her what had happened and showed her bruises on his left thigh. Police on the scene observed the bruising as well, according to the report.
The suspect was later found walking down the street with an open case of beer and was intoxicated, police noted in the incident report.
The suspect told police he was just playing with the child and admitted to striking the victim, the report states.
Webster was charged and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Monday afternoon.