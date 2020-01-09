A North Augusta man is facing multiple charges relating to producing, distributing and possessing child pornography.
Joshua Armentrout, 37, of North Augusta is facing the following 14 charges according to jail records:
- One count of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
- One count of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
- Four counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
- Three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt.
- Four counts of third degree sexual conduct with a minor
- One county of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the S.C. Attorney General's Office made the arrest on Tuesday.
Investigators state Armentrout engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor and produced, distributed and possessed multiple files of child pornography.
ICAC investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Secret Service, all also part of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with this arrest, according to a S.C. Attorney General's Office new release.
Armentrout is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
Attorney General Alan Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.