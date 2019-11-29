A 38-year-old North Augusta man drowned Thanksgiving Day in Edgefield County.
According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the man was spotted around 5 p.m. Thursday in the water attempting to swim.
Edgefield County 911 received a call and responded, and the state's DNR was also notified. The Dive Team began its search Friday morning and recovered the body around 8:50 a.m., according to a DNR spokesman.
The man was fishing, according to a family member, and his boat was found at the scene. He was not wearing a life jacket when his body was recovered, the spokesman said.
The coroner will determine the cause of death, and the state DNR will investigate the incident as a boating accident. The coroner will release the victim's name once the cause of death is complete.