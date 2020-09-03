A North Augusta man has died after being struck by a vehicle.
Around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, Delgado Morales, 42, was doing yard work next to Belvedere-Clearwater Road when a northbound Toyota truck ran off the right side of road and struck him, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
EMS transported Morales to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injures at 7:46 p.m., Ables said.
An autopsy will be conducted Friday morning in Newberry.
S.C. Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.