A man is dead and another is hurt following a shooting in Augusta on Wednesday night.
Andrew Ward, 30, of North Augusta shot himself in the head at the Comfort Suites on Riverwest Drive after shooting his brother, Rison Jackson, 28, and shooting at a woman who was with them, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office said.
Jackson was shot in the right leg. The woman, whose name the sheriff's office would not disclose, was not hit and was uninjured.
First responders found Ward and Jackson in a hallway at the Comfort Suites, police said. Both men were brought to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.
There, Ward was pronounced dead.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigators, according to a statement, learned Ward was possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the shooting and may have been "having issues with paranoia."
Charges are not expected because Ward was the suspect, the sheriff's office noted.
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen confirmed to the Aiken Standard on Thursday that Ward was from North Augusta.