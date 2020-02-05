A North Augusta man is facing charges after allegedly shooting at a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex Sunday night.
Jadarius Shemar Alexander, 21, of North Augusta was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and malicious injury to animals or personal property valued at $2,000 or less, according to jail records.
Police responding to a building at Pinecrest Apartments in North Augusta in reference to a shooting incident, according to a North Augusta Department of Public Safety incident report.
A victim told police he was standing in the parking lot by his car when he saw the suspect walk from the rear of the apartment building.
The victim reported the suspect noticed him and began threatening to shoot the victim, according to the report.
The suspect removed a handgun from his waistline and began firing at the victim, the victim reported.
After the shooting stopped, the victim ran into his apartment, the report states.
The victim later told police he and the suspect had been friends in the past and after a previous altercation the suspect had started making threats to kill the victim.
A witness at the scene reported similar information as the victim, according to the report.
Police located shell casings in the area where the victim and witness said the incident had occurred.
Public Safety also discovered a bullet hole in a vehicle parked in the area, according to the report.
Alexander was charged Monday and taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Wednesday afternoon.