A North Augusta man has been arrested and is facing two charges of committing criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to arrest warrants from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Lewie Wade Jeffries, 20, was arrested on Jan. 22 after a complaint was made to police by an underage victim.
Reports list the victim is under the age of 16.
The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in November 2019, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The victim and suspect met in a park after leaving a friend's house and went back to the suspect's residence, according to the incident report. The victim told deputies they were about to watch television when the suspect started to touch the victim "inappropriately," according to the incident report.
The report states the victim, who claimed the suspect's advances were not consensual, told deputies the suspect then sexually assaulted the victim.
Jeffries was booked to the Aiken County detention center.