A North Augusta man was charged Thursday with allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile.
Billy Brian Padgett, 31, of North Augusta was charged with third degree assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, according to jail records.
Deputies responded to a meeting with Aiken County Department of Social Services at the incident location in reference to a possible sexual assault that had been reported to them, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
When the subject came to the door along with his parents, deputies could immediately smell an odor of marijuana coming out of the residence, the report states.
The suspect's arms were bleeding from syringe injections and he appeared to be under the influence of some type of illegal drug, the report states.
Deputies located the juvenile victim who stated the suspect sexually assaulted the juvenile on March 2.
The victim further reported the suspect gets high on drugs and has tried to touch the victim on several occasions, according to the incident report.
DSS drew up a safety plan which allowed the victim to live with a friend.
Padgett was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Friday afternoon.