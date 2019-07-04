A North Augusta man visiting Dublin, Ireland has been charged with a sexual offense and sentenced to a two-month prison sentence.
Russell Sykes, 61, appeared in the Dublin District Court on July 1 to face the charge, according to information provided by the Court.
The charge states Sykes "did intentionally engage in offensive conduct of a sexual nature in a public place, which having regard to all circumstances is likely to cause fear, distress, or alarm to any person who is or might reasonably be expected to be aware of such behavior," the report says.
According to an article published by Independent.ie, Sykes took an "upskirt video of a reveler at Dublin's Pride parade" while on a business trip.
Sykes appeared in court on July 2 and received a two-month prison sentence from Judge Conal Gibbons, according to the report from the Court.