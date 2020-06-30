A North Augusta man was charged June 26 for allegedly assaulting and pointing a gun at a man working on his property.
Robert A. Patterson, 70, of North Augusta was charged with third degree assault and battery and pointing and presenting firearms at a person, according to jail records.
At 2:37 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lake Thurmond Drive in reference to a disturbance, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The victim, who stated he works for AT&T, reported he was installing internet at the residence, according to the report.
While working, he reportedly heard the suspect yelling at him to get off the property.
The suspect then allegedly produced a handgun and pointed it "approximately one inch" from the victim's face, the report states.
The victim reported he began to back away as the suspect continued to issue threats.
The victim left the property and contacted law enforcement.
A witness nearby confirmed the victim's report.
Deputies spoke with Patterson who said he was angry at the worker for tearing at the yard, according to the report.
The suspect admitted to pulling out his pistol but said he never pointed it at the victim, the report states.
Patterson was charged and transported to the Aiken County detention center.
He was release Sunday and issued a $6,087.50 bond, according to the detention center.