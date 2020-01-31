A North Augusta man was charged Thursday with exposing himself to a victim passing by near the City of North Augusta Municipal Building.
Ricardo Montoyo Carrasco, 32, of North Augusta was charged with indecent exposure, according to jail records.
Police dispatched to the City of North Augusta Municipal Building on Wednesday in reference to suspicious activity, according to an incident report by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.
There, police spoke with a victim who said a male sexually exposed himself while she was exercising along the sidewalk between Georgia Avenue and Center Street, according to the report.
The victim reported the suspect said, "Ma'am," as she walked by, then presented his genitals from out of his clothing and appeared to be masturbating, the report states.
The victim described the victim to police as a white male with a tan in a dark colored pick-up.
Police reviewed video surveillance of the incident and observed a black four-door Ford F-150, the report states.
However, the video deactivated when the vehicle was not in motion. Police further reported that the video skipped ahead when the vehicle returned to motion, the report states.
The video then deactivated a second time immediately after the driver side front door of the vehicle opened and resumed after the driver closed the door and began to exit the parking space, according to the report.
Police were able to identify the vehicle's license plate and tracked the vehicle to the suspect's house, the report states.
When confronted by police, the suspect denied exposing himself to the victim, the report states.
The suspect did admit to calling out to the victim but only to ask for directions to a sporting store in downtown Augusta, according to the report.
The suspect said the victim could have confused his hands or fingers for his genitalia, the report states.
Carrasco was charged Thursday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center.