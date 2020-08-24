A North Augusta man was charged last Friday for reportedly exposing himself in The Alley in downtown Aiken.
Johnnie Walter Settles, 39, of North Augusta was charged with indecent exposure, according to jail reports.
On Aug. 21, police responded to The Alley at 3:41 p.m. in reference to a call for indecent exposure, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
Police spoke with a victim who reported seeing the suspect exposing himself while the victim was in the process of cleaning a building.
Once police arrived on the scene, Settles was reportedly still exposing himself.
He was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center as of Monday afternoon.