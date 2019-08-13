A North Augusta man was charged with elder neglect and exploitation Monday following allegations from a Department of Social Services worker.
Herbert E. Walker Jr., 63, of North Augusta was charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult and pointing and presenting firearms at a person, according to jail records.
A complaint by a DSS worker reported in 2018 that their agency received allegations that Walker was exploiting an 82-year-old victim, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
Allegations included that Walker drinks a lot, is controlling and will not allow the victim to use the telephone to contact her family, the report reads.
The DSS worker alleges there are bed bugs, fleas and a foul odor in the residence.
According to the report, the victim purchased a vehicle but placed it under Walker's name.
Walker also allegedly convinced the victim to allow his niece to live in the victim's rental property for free, according to the report.
According to the DSS worker, the victim has lost a great deal of weight and has shown signs of cognitive decline.
Walker was also charged for an earlier crime involving him pointing a firearm, unlawfully and not in self-defense, at a victim on June 18, according to a warrant.
Walker was charged Tuesday and is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center as of Tuesday evening.
Further investigation will be conducted by the Aiken County Juvenile Division, according to the report.