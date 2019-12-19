A North Augusta man was charged Tuesday with criminal sexual conduct with a 4-year-old juvenile he was asked to watch .
David Sanders, 77, of North Augusta was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree, according to jail records.
Police met with a complainant at police headquarters Tuesday afternoon in reference to a sexual assault, according to a North Augusta Department of Public Safety incident report.
The complainant reported an incident that she learned about after picking up the 4-year-old victim from being watched by the suspect, the report states.
A witness told police she walked into the living room of the home and found the suspect leaned over the victim with the victim's pants down, according to the report.
When confronted, the suspect told the witness that this was "the first time" and "nothing happened," according to the report.
There were no visible injuries on the victim, however, the victim was taken to the hospital for an examination.
The suspect agreed to voluntarily come to police headquarters to speak with investigators, according to the report.
Sanders was charged Tuesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held.
His bond was set at $15,000, according to the detention center.