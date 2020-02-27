A North Augusta man was charged Tuesday with a forcible rape case involving a 9-year-old juvenile.
Keith Eugene Jeno, 47, of North Augusta was charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor (commit/attempt lewd act), according to jail records.
Police responded to Aiken Regional Medical Centers on Sept. 10 in reference to a possible sexual assault, according to a North Augusta Public Safety incident report.
A 9-year-old victim reported she was sexually assaulted by the suspect, a family friend, while she slept in his bed between Aug. 30, 2019 and Sept. 1, 2019, the report states.
Officers stated in the incident report the victim has given a false report in the past .
A nurse at the hospital told police a test was unable to be taken due to the alleged incident occurring 48 hours prior to the report.
The incident report states the victim gave three different stories about the incident.
Jeno was charged Tuesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center.