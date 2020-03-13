A North Augusta man was arrested March 12 and charged with 12 total counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Matthew Jonathon Tant, 19, of North Augusta was charged along side Demetrius David John, 26, of Anderson, according to a press release from the South Carolina Attorney General.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrests, the release says.
It states that investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Tant. Both Tant and John possessed child pornography, the release says, and Tant distributed child pornography.
Tant is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 11 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. John is charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Tant was out on bond from a prior arrest on related charges in 2019, according to the release.
A March 27, 2019 article from the Aiken Standard states Tant was found to be in possession of at least 10 videos depicting various female juveniles that contained graphic sexual conduct.
Tant is still in the Aiken County detention center as of Friday evening.
"Investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Secret Service and Homeland Security Investigations, all also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the Tant investigation and arrest," the release says.