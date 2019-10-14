A North Augusta man was charged in a shooting incident on Oct. 11 after he was told to leave his neighbor's yard.
Ronald Hunter, 39, of North Augusta was charged with attempted murder and third degree burglary, according to a jail report.
Deputies responded to a home off Melody Lane in response to a shooting incident, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The victim told deputies he saw the suspect exiting his shed. When questioned, the suspect told the victim he was looking for his keys, according to the report.
The suspect told the victim, "Wait till I get back. I'll have something to show you," after being told to leave.
The victim reported that he watched the suspect walk up the street to his own residence, go inside and come back out, the report reads.
The suspect then fired once toward the victim with a handgun. Neither the victim nor his residence or vehicle were struck.
Deputies found Hunter hiding in the woods behind the premises. The suspect initially gave a false name but eventually told deputies his real name, according to the report.
Hunter was being held in the Aiken County detention center as of Monday afternoon with a bond set at $55,000.