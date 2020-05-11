A North Augusta man was charged in a shooting that took place Sunday night in Warrenville.
Joseph Christopher Hanson, 26, of North Augusta was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the 3200 block of Augusta Road for reports of gunfire Sunday night.
Around 8:30 p.m., responding deputies spoke with a homeowner who reported being shot at.
The homeowner reported hearing gun shots ring out while he and two others were outside. They ran for cover inside his home.
He later found several bullet holes in the side of his home where he and the other friend were standing, according to a report by the sheriff's office.
Witnesses who allegedly saw the shooter described him as a white male wearing a white T-shirt with jeans.
The suspected shooter reportedly left his car in the road after the shooting and ran away from the scene.
As the investigation progressed, the Aiken Blood Hound Tracking Team, deputies and investigators found the vehicle located near the shooting scene, a rifle in nearby dumpster and other evidence based on information provided by witnesses in the area.
Deputies located the suspect near the shooting location.
Hanson was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Monday morning.
The sheriff's office said more charges may be forthcoming.