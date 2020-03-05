A North Augusta man was charged Wednesday in connection to an armed robbery that happened nearly a year ago in Graniteville.
Victor Kendria Curry, 44, of North Augusta was charged with armed robbery/robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.
Deputies responded to Breezy Hill Road on April 14, 2019, and spoke with a victim who reported being robbed at gun point by the suspect and several others, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The victim reported having a gathering at the incident location with several friends and family members over.
After the gathering was over, the suspect came back to the residence with several other unknown subjects in a burgundy vehicle, the report states.
The suspect told the victim he had returned to get his hat, but while the suspect was inside the residence, approximately four to five males allegedly robbed the victim at gun point, the report states.
The victim said the suspect then got back into the car with the other subjects and left, according to the report.
A witness reportedly on scene confirmed the victim's statements.
Curry was charged Wednesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Thursday morning.