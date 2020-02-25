An arrest has been made in connection with an Edgefield County deadly hit and run on Feb. 19.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Richard Joyner, 64, of North Augusta, was located Feb. 24 and was taken to the Edgefield County detention center, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reports.

Joyner was charged with hit and run, leaving the scene with death resulting.

At approximately 7 p.m., a vehicle is believed to have struck and killed a pedestrian on Sweetwater Road near Moore Road in Edgefield County.

The pedestrian, later identified as 59-year-old Stanley Arthur Quimby of Graniteville, was found unresponsive in a ditch the next morning.

Graniteville man identified as victim in fatal hit and run A Graniteville man was found dead along a highway by Edgefield County officials Thursday morning.

Authorities report Quimby received fatal injuries from the vehicle that left the scene.

Highway patrol reported the vehicle in question was a 1994-2002 Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500 pickup truck, possibly white or silver in color, with a tool box.

The vehicle described was traveling north on Sweetwater Road when the collision occurred, highway patrol reports.

Joyner was issued a $25,000 bond and was released Tuesday afternoon, according to the detention center.